Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $52,000 Holdings in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) by 24.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,433 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DHT were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,029,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,717 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 792.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,579,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,439,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,114,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 514,767 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,099,000. 42.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT opened at $7.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. DHT Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.16 million. DHT had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DHT Holdings Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

DHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.