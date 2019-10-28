Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $40,000 in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,058 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BP opened at $39.35 on Monday. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $133.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. BP had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $73.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.79 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that BP plc will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

BP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Grupo Santander upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.72.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

