Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $22.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $26.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.84.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MLCO shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $25.60 to $26.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. CLSA set a $26.00 target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

