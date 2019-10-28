Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Trading Down 2.5%

Mentor Capital Inc (OTCMKTS:MNTR)’s stock price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14, approximately 13,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 23,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29.

Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. Mentor Capital had a negative net margin of 58.32% and a negative return on equity of 27.47%.

In other Mentor Capital news, CEO Chester Billingsley sold 208,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $39,520.00. Company insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Mentor Capital, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies.

