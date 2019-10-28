Mercury Trading Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Mercury token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Tidex, Upbit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $337,649.00 and $1,353.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mercury alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00211701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.76 or 0.01474502 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029491 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00113625 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.