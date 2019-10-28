Meritage Portfolio Management Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 103,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $10,333,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in International Paper by 8.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 456,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,124,000 after buying an additional 36,842 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in International Paper by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 655,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,419,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in International Paper by 22.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 288,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after buying an additional 53,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $1,909,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,195.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper stock opened at $43.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.53. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.60.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IP. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens set a $50.00 price objective on International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.