Meritage Portfolio Management Increases Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 309.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,247 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $31.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $295.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,870 shares of company stock worth $1,476,104. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.39.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

