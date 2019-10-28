Meritage Portfolio Management Makes New $2.79 Million Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,750,563,000 after buying an additional 2,198,264 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 2,416.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,665,000 after buying an additional 1,441,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,943,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,362,375,000 after buying an additional 781,260 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth approximately $63,060,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth approximately $57,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ED. Mizuho upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.92.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $93.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.23. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.29 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

