Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share by the energy company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Mesa Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of MTR stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.92. 3,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,053. Mesa Royalty Trust has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $15.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. Mesa Royalty Trust had a net margin of 95.02% and a return on equity of 81.90%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Mesa Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

