Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Increases Dividend to $0.87 Per Share

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

NYSE:MSB opened at $25.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13. The company has a market capitalization of $325.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.75. Mesabi Trust has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $32.39.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in New York, New York.

