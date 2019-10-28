Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) PT Raised to $41.00

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $39.00 price objective on Meta Financial Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley set a $38.00 price objective on Meta Financial Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Meta Financial Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $36.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $101.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.94 million. Research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.52%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CASH. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 262.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 99.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

