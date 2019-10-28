Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) traded up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.49 and last traded at $38.84, 530,912 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 423,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.93.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors set a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.86 million. Methanex had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Methanex by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Methanex by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in Methanex by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 5,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

