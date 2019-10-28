Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) EVP Jean Philippe Courtois Sells 13,074 Shares

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,271,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jean Philippe Courtois also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of Microsoft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $1,645,705.70.

On Thursday, September 5th, Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,779 shares of Microsoft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,649,060.00.

MSFT stock traded up $3.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.19. 35,242,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,521,080. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $93.96 and a 52 week high of $145.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,067.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.74%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 274.5% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

