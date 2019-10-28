Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Barclays

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target raised by Barclays from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MSFT. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI set a $160.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $140.73 on Thursday. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $93.96 and a 12-month high of $142.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1,067.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,649,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 597,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,681,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $5,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,785,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,757 shares of company stock worth $43,171,718 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,118,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724,483 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,567,563 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,936,190,000 after purchasing an additional 385,074 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,905,685 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,986,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,097,675,000 after purchasing an additional 342,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,368,268 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,603,974,000 after purchasing an additional 782,124 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

