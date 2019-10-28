Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $163.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $163.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.72.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.30. 2,003,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,964,258. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $93.96 and a 52-week high of $142.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,067.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.24 and a 200-day moving average of $133.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $16,988,532.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,562,604.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $465,538.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 136,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,862,171.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 314,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,171,718. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 190,319 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after buying an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,817 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 61,564 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.