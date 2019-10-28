Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company. It offers its customers a broad range of banking services, including checking, savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts; money market accounts; time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, and various types of consumer loans; safe deposit facilities, and traveller’s checks. The Company also offers online banking and bill payment services. Middlefield Banc Corp. is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Middlefield Banc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

NASDAQ MBCN traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.43. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Middlefield Banc has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $50.48. The company has a market capitalization of $150.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.19.

Middlefield Banc shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, November 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, October 9th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, November 8th.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 30.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 137,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 32,355 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 90.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 21,272 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the second quarter worth approximately $625,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the second quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

