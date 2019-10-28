MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL publicly trades common stock on the NASDAQ under the symbol MOFG. It includes the banking affiliates of MidWestOne Bank, Iowa State Bank & Trust Company, Iowa City, Iowa and First State Bank, Conrad, Iowa and is committed to expansion in existing and new markets to continually enhance shareholder value. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MOFG. BidaskClub raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th.

MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $498.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.02. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $51.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 19.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 1,500 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $45,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,175.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 497.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 122.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 100.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 381.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. 54.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

