Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the September 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ MIST traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,806. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.03. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $27.95.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.56). Equities research analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Milestone Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 5,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $103,978.65. Also, major shareholder Stonepine Capital, L.P. bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Insiders have acquired 113,637 shares of company stock valued at $311,967 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $459,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $679,000. VHCP Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $4,033,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $4,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

