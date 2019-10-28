Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on MLND. Zacks Investment Research raised Millendo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Millendo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLND. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 1,830.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MLND traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,389. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Millendo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $96.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.74.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. Equities research analysts anticipate that Millendo Therapeutics will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

