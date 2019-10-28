MineBee Price Tops $0.0269 (MB)

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 28th. One MineBee token can now be bought for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular exchanges including ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. MineBee has a market cap of $49.27 million and approximately $170,188.00 worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MineBee has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010692 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00212501 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.04 or 0.01483309 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00028653 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00117339 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MineBee Profile

MineBee’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,117,455 tokens. MineBee’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for MineBee is minebee.io. MineBee’s official message board is medium.com/minebee.

Buying and Selling MineBee

MineBee can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MineBee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MineBee using one of the exchanges listed above.

