Minerals Technologies’ (MTX) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $245.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

MTX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a sell rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $225.50.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

NYSE:MTX opened at $52.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.11. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.88.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.13%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $344,341.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $71,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,649.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,275,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,254,000 after buying an additional 83,476 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,190,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,706,000 after buying an additional 79,248 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,107,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,245,000 after buying an additional 66,156 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 799,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,769,000 after buying an additional 187,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.