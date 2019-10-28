Mithril Ore Price Tops $16.74 on Top Exchanges (MORE)

Mithril Ore (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 28th. One Mithril Ore token can currently be bought for approximately $16.74 or 0.00178147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril Ore has a total market cap of $213,416.00 and approximately $441.00 worth of Mithril Ore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mithril Ore has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00062595 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00354892 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010588 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001401 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007710 BTC.

About Mithril Ore

Mithril Ore (MORE) is a token. Mithril Ore’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,752 tokens. Mithril Ore’s official website is www.mithrilore.io. The Reddit community for Mithril Ore is /r/MithrilOre and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril Ore’s official Twitter account is @MithrilOre and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mithril Ore

Mithril Ore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril Ore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril Ore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril Ore using one of the exchanges listed above.

