Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Acquires 2,259,260 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,543,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,259,260 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 9.0% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $223,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 9,659,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060,800 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $76,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,150,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,103 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,583,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,343,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,481,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,772 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $42.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average is $41.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $44.19.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

