MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Position Reduced by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 171.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,489,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,046,000 after buying an additional 941,917 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 22.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,489,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,878,000 after buying an additional 274,145 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 842,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 780,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,769,000 after purchasing an additional 110,752 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,395,000 after purchasing an additional 27,195 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.88.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $49,433.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,692 shares in the company, valued at $630,590.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,720. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.48. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $56.37 and a one year high of $110.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.86 and its 200-day moving average is $84.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $462.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.90 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 13.84%. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

