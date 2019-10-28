MKS Instruments’ (MKSI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Benchmark currently has a $120.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

MKSI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.88.

MKSI traded up $3.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,720. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $56.37 and a twelve month high of $110.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.48.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $462.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $49,433.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,692 shares in the company, valued at $630,590.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 279.2% during the second quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

