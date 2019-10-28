Molina Healthcare (MOH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2019 guidance at $11.20-11.50 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $11.20-11.50 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Molina Healthcare to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MOH opened at $121.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $105.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $49,361.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOH. Stephens set a $150.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $184.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

