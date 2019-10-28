Monetha (MTH) Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. In the last week, Monetha has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $5.94 million and approximately $355,771.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Tidex, Kucoin and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monetha Profile

Monetha’s launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monetha Token Trading

Monetha can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Mercatox, HitBTC, Binance, Kucoin, OKEx and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

