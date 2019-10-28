Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys 25,254 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,254 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for 1.4% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $12,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Diageo by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Diageo by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 9.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DEO traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.35. 15,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,449. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.21 and a 200 day moving average of $167.28. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.64 and a twelve month high of $176.22. The company has a market capitalization of $105.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.34.

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Societe Generale lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

