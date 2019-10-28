Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.6% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded up $34.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,299.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,427. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $977.66 and a twelve month high of $1,296.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,225.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,177.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,299.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,388.97.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

