Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.3% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 52.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.67.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $162.44. The stock had a trading volume of 68,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $121.40 and a 12-month high of $174.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.77. The stock has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.98%.

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total value of $7,986,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,399,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

