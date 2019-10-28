Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336,491 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.7% during the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 64,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.39.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,435,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,422,936. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.89. The company has a market cap of $296.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,870 shares of company stock worth $1,476,104 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

