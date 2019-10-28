Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.6% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.0% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. purchased 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.77.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $371.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $241.18 and a one year high of $399.96. The stock has a market cap of $105.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.13.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.