Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 4,140 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.9% during the third quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in American Tower by 13.3% during the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.3% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 4.5% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 63,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total value of $14,078,427.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $1,003,413.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 200,001 shares of company stock worth $44,133,551. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded down $5.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $210.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,379,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $148.74 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.21.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of American Tower to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.87.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

