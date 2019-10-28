Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) a $53.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price target on Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 target price on Comcast and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on Comcast and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.44. The stock had a trading volume of 14,824,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,895,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. Comcast has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $47.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.