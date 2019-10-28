Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 84.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,161 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 38,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. BTIM Corp. purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,943,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 9,137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 27,412 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMRC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

BMRC opened at $43.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.30 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $45.13.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $26.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.19 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 10.83%. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.05%.

In other news, EVP Peter Pelham sold 3,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $142,066.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,577.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $517,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

