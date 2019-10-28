Morgan Stanley Has $3.35 Million Position in Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,609,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 643,955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.83% of Arbutus Biopharma worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 40.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 30,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 65.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 27.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ABUS. Echelon Wealth Partners cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Chardan Capital cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Arbutus Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $0.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. Arbutus Biopharma Corp has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a current ratio of 11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,948.40% and a negative return on equity of 125.64%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Corp will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.