Morgan Stanley Has $3.62 Million Stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,763 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.34% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,668,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,699,000 after purchasing an additional 265,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 984,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,755,000 after acquiring an additional 145,809 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 59,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

CHMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE CHMI opened at $13.27 on Monday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $224.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 89.15%. The company had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a 0.49000 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.11%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.