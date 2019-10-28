Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 118,406 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Enphase Energy worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.95.

In related news, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 767,297 shares in the company, valued at $22,443,437.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,175,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $3,592,325. Insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $24.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.58. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -204.58 and a beta of 0.85. Enphase Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $134.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.36 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

