Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 238,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 33,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 198,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 26,906 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,911,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,130,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,518,000 after acquiring an additional 65,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Pritchard Capital upgraded Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

NYSE MS traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $47.05. 384,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,197,501. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $36.74 and a 12 month high of $48.67.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 30.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi purchased 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 420,000 shares of company stock valued at $426,300. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.