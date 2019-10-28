Morgan Stanley Raises Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,550 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

ANGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. AngioDynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $14.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.18. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $25.48.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO).

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.