Morgan Stanley Reiterates $43.00 Price Target for Pentair (NYSE:PNR)

Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price target on Pentair (NYSE:PNR) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of PNR stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.55. 1,107,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,851. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pentair has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $45.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Pentair by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Pentair by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 255,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after acquiring an additional 13,542 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Pentair by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,201,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

