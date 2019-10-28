Motorola Solutions (MSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Motorola Solutions to post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Motorola Solutions to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MSI opened at $163.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.44 and a 200-day moving average of $163.06. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $108.25 and a 52 week high of $182.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSI. ValuEngine cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Motorola Solutions to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.43.

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 5,471,271 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total transaction of $961,575,878.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 85,471 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $15,212,983.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,958,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,392,724 in the last quarter. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

