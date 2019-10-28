Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Sells 1,622 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.6% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,497,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754,332 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745,215 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,601.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,973,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931,461 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $331,575,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.3% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,563,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,175,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $126.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $399.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $126.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.77.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Buckingham Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.