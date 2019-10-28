M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of M&T Bank worth $31,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 305.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in M&T Bank by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In other M&T Bank news, EVP William J. Farrell II sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $502,927.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,996.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.96, for a total transaction of $167,263.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,371 shares in the company, valued at $206,966.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,828 shares of company stock worth $770,668 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $156.58 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $133.78 and a 1 year high of $176.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.75.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.12). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.10%.

MTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of M&T Bank to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.62.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.