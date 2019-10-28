M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,576 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,588,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.62.

M&T Bank stock opened at $156.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.75. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.78 and a fifty-two week high of $176.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.10%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Todaro bought 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.84 per share, with a total value of $26,940.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William J. Farrell II sold 3,070 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $502,927.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,996.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,828 shares of company stock worth $770,668. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

