M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 305.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.62.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $156.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $133.78 and a 1-year high of $176.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.10%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.96, for a total transaction of $167,263.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,966.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William J. Farrell II sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $502,927.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,996.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,828 shares of company stock valued at $770,668. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

