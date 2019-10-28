Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in China Mobile by 106.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in China Mobile by 6.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in China Mobile by 2.9% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in China Mobile by 1.4% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in China Mobile by 5.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded China Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised China Mobile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised China Mobile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.22.

Shares of NYSE:CHL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.03. China Mobile Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.9732 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

