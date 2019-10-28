Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in Watsco by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 63,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 721,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 157,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Watsco stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.27. 153,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,641. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85. Watsco Inc has a twelve month low of $131.88 and a twelve month high of $178.29.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.61%.

WSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Watsco from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Watsco from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Watsco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Watsco from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.40.

In other news, Director George Sape sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.87, for a total transaction of $96,178.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,380.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

