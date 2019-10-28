Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $2.67 Million Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,687 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 524.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,041,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,263 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SAP by 181.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,653,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,406 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth $76,517,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,412,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,013,971,000 after purchasing an additional 256,923 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 28.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 524,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,699,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the period. 5.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAP. ValuEngine cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Nord/LB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.35.

SAP stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.69. 21,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,343. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $157.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. SAP SE has a one year low of $94.81 and a one year high of $140.62.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

