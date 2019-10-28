Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $4.48 Million Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.0% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 297.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $150,090.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $511,046.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,939 shares of company stock valued at $6,865,599. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Barclays started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.25.

Accenture stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $182.85. 93,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,835. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $132.63 and a 52 week high of $202.80. The firm has a market cap of $124.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.98.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

